Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Errol Spence On Terence Crawford: “I’m Trying To Get That Fight Done”

Posted on 04/02/2022

By: Sean Crose

Although Errol Spence will be defending his numerous world title belts when he faces Manny Pacquiao conqueror Yordenis Ugas on April 16th, people are still curious to know if he plans on facing WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford in a divisional superfight. “I’m trying to get that fight done,” the 32 year old Texan said after a media workout this week, via FightHype, “but right now the only way that fight can be done is if I beat Ugas.” In other words, Spence has got a challenge in front of him at the moment that requires his full attention. “After that (the Ugas fight) we can discuss Terence Crawford,” he said.

There’s little doubt Spence looks terrific heading into his battle with Ugas. The man has been training hard and it shows. According to Spence, he’s now a man who knows how to appreciate the moment before him. “Not every day is promised,” he claimed to the media. “When you’re young you think you’re invincible.” The Dallas area native got into a horrifying car crash a few years back, one he remarkably survived. Although he appears no worse for wear, the incident had some wondering if Spence would be able to return to form in the ring. Although Spence won his return fight – against Danny Garcia – handily – Ugas represents a whole different set of challenges.

A lean, experienced, and skillful fighter, Ugas came up the hard way, and is now enjoying the fruits of his surprise win over Pacquiao back in August. The chances of the man entering the ring not fully prepared to face Spence in a few weeks are slim and none. What’s more, the skillful Cuban will be riding high after the Pacquiao victory. Judging from his preparation alone, however, Spence appears to be taking the moment seriously himself, lest he be upset by Ugas the way Pacquiao was last summer.

Besides, the battle between Spence and Ugas is going down at AT&T Stadium, Spence’s home turf. “It’s definitely special to be fighting at home,” Spence said to the media. “It’s going to be a great night.” It certainly will be for Spence should he emerge victorious. Ugas, though, clearly has other plans. He’s already upset the apple cart when by beating Pacquiao. Will Ugas be able to do it again with Spence? Not if Spence has his way. And Spence has never not had his way in the ring.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Hopes Terrell Gausha Stops Tim Tszyu Hype Train: “Let’s Go Bro, They Hyping Dude Up Too Much”
March 26th
Jermell Charlo Wants Family Doubleheader: “Put Benavidez And His F*cking Brother In There, I’ll Fight The Brother”
March 28th
Canelo Alvarez: “I Really Wanna Be Undisputed At 175”
March 29th
Caleb Plant: “I Want My Rematch With Canelo”
March 29th
Errol Spence Jr.: “I Don’t Believe In The Tune Up Thing, To Fight Somebody Like Ugas Caliber, It’s Going To Push Me”
March 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend