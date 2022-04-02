Errol Spence On Terence Crawford: “I’m Trying To Get That Fight Done”

By: Sean Crose

Although Errol Spence will be defending his numerous world title belts when he faces Manny Pacquiao conqueror Yordenis Ugas on April 16th, people are still curious to know if he plans on facing WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford in a divisional superfight. “I’m trying to get that fight done,” the 32 year old Texan said after a media workout this week, via FightHype, “but right now the only way that fight can be done is if I beat Ugas.” In other words, Spence has got a challenge in front of him at the moment that requires his full attention. “After that (the Ugas fight) we can discuss Terence Crawford,” he said.

There’s little doubt Spence looks terrific heading into his battle with Ugas. The man has been training hard and it shows. According to Spence, he’s now a man who knows how to appreciate the moment before him. “Not every day is promised,” he claimed to the media. “When you’re young you think you’re invincible.” The Dallas area native got into a horrifying car crash a few years back, one he remarkably survived. Although he appears no worse for wear, the incident had some wondering if Spence would be able to return to form in the ring. Although Spence won his return fight – against Danny Garcia – handily – Ugas represents a whole different set of challenges.

A lean, experienced, and skillful fighter, Ugas came up the hard way, and is now enjoying the fruits of his surprise win over Pacquiao back in August. The chances of the man entering the ring not fully prepared to face Spence in a few weeks are slim and none. What’s more, the skillful Cuban will be riding high after the Pacquiao victory. Judging from his preparation alone, however, Spence appears to be taking the moment seriously himself, lest he be upset by Ugas the way Pacquiao was last summer.

Besides, the battle between Spence and Ugas is going down at AT&T Stadium, Spence’s home turf. “It’s definitely special to be fighting at home,” Spence said to the media. “It’s going to be a great night.” It certainly will be for Spence should he emerge victorious. Ugas, though, clearly has other plans. He’s already upset the apple cart when by beating Pacquiao. Will Ugas be able to do it again with Spence? Not if Spence has his way. And Spence has never not had his way in the ring.