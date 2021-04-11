Ennis Knocks Out Lipinets With Thunderous Sixth Round Shot

By: Sean Crose

Jaron Ennis had wanted an opponent of note for a while. On Saturday night, at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, the undefeated rising welterweight took on former titlist Sergey Lipinets in a scheduled 12 round affair. Ennis, who had won 24 of his 26 fights by knockout (he hadn’t suffered a single loss)was the featured attraction on this weekend’s Showtime Boxing broadcast. That meant a win over the skilled Lipinets would be hard for the division’s bigger names to ignore. Still, the 16-1-1 Lipinets was not known for being anyone’s easy night of work.

The first round was close, with each man trying to find effective range. Ennis went to the body very effectively in the second. By keeping his range and landing well, Ennis was able to control the third. A powerful uppercut sent Lipinets down in the fourth. He got up and fought gamely, but Ennis was able to bang away essentially at will. The fifth saw Ennis get rocked with a low blow, but still manage to look good against an aggressive Lipinets. A sudden left at the end of the sixth put Lipinets, who was fighting hard, down and thoroughly out.