Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ennis Knocks Out Lipinets With Thunderous Sixth Round Shot

Posted on 04/11/2021

By: Sean Crose

Jaron Ennis had wanted an opponent of note for a while. On Saturday night, at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut, the undefeated rising welterweight took on former titlist Sergey Lipinets in a scheduled 12 round affair. Ennis, who had won 24 of his 26 fights by knockout (he hadn’t suffered a single loss)was the featured attraction on this weekend’s Showtime Boxing broadcast. That meant a win over the skilled Lipinets would be hard for the division’s bigger names to ignore. Still, the 16-1-1 Lipinets was not known for being anyone’s easy night of work.

Jaron Ennis vs Sergey Lipinets

The first round was close, with each man trying to find effective range. Ennis went to the body very effectively in the second. By keeping his range and landing well, Ennis was able to control the third. A powerful uppercut sent Lipinets down in the fourth. He got up and fought gamely, but Ennis was able to bang away essentially at will. The fifth saw Ennis get rocked with a low blow, but still manage to look good against an aggressive Lipinets. A sudden left at the end of the sixth put Lipinets, who was fighting hard, down and thoroughly out.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 41: 2020 Year in Review
December 24th
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Bernard Hopkins: "Look At Canelo As Being In Preseason, Jermall Charlo The One I’m Interested In"
April 5th
Tim Bradley: "I Been Over A Hundred Rounds With Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao Is A Dangerous Fight"
April 6th
Sugar Ray Leonard Unsure How He Would Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Fantasy Matchup: "I Would Have To Pull Out All My Tools"
April 9th
Chris Arreola On Andy Ruiz Jr.: "He May Have Been The First Mexican Heavyweight Champion But The Best Mexican Is Right Here"
April 7th
Keith Thurman On Errol Spence Jr.: "He’s Fought A Lot Of My Competition But Hasn't Fought Me, What Kind Of Statement Is He Really Trying To Make?"
April 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY