Elvis Rodriguez Knocks Out Juan Pablo Romero

Posted on 11/06/2021

By: Sean Crose

The 11-1-1 Elvis Rodriguez and the 14-0 Juan Pablo Romero kicked off Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant pay per view card at the MGM Grand Garden Resort and Casino outside Las Vegas with a scheduled 10 round junior welterweight affair.

Rodriguez fired well in the first. Romero worked the body well in the second. Romero applied pressure in the third – but Rodriguez landed well. Rodriguez banged away effectively in the fourth, knocking down Romero in the final minute of the round. Romero was able to get up and survive the round. The man wasn’t able to get through the fifth, however, for Rodriguez put his man down…and Romero stayed down.

