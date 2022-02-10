Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Eddy Reynoso: “A Final Decision Has Not Been Reached” Regarding Canelo’s Next Move

Posted on 02/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

Good afternoon, I am grateful to communicate that there is offers for Canelo’s next fight from PBC and matchroom. The negotiation process is still a work in progress. A final decision has not been reached. As of now, all information published yesterday has no truth or foundation behind it. Once we have a signed agreement our team will be the first to notify the public.”

And with that single social media post, Canelo Alvarez’ trainer, Eddy Reynoso, weighed in on the reports floating around the industry that Canelo was on the verge of signing an enormous two fight deal with DAZN which might bring in as much as one hundred million dollars. The reported contract would require Canelo to fight undefeated light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol and – should he get by Bivol – arch nemesis Gennady Golovkin for the third time.

It’s still unclear whether or not that reported DAZN contract will be signed or not, or if it’s even real. Still, the initial reports of the story came from reliable outlets indicating that the rumor might at least be somewhat close to the truth (“may” being the operative word here). The reality is that Canelo – the most popular fighter on earth – has his choice of opponents to choose from. If he decides against Bivol and Golovkin, he can always decide to face PBC fighters of note, such as Jermall Charlo and David Benevides.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Eddie Hearn Gives His Thoughts On Canelo's Future: “I Think Charlo Is The Easiest Fight For Him”
February 3rd
Shawn Porter Stands Behind “Overrated” Jaron Ennis Comments: “I Said What I Said”
February 9th
Jesse Rodriguez Becomes Boxing's Youngest World Champion, Outpoints Carlos Cuadras
February 6th
Yordenis Ugas Confident Heading Into Errol Spence Jr. Showdown: “You Should Put Your Money On Me”
February 8th
Paulie Malignaggi On Gervonta Davis: “Very Good Fighter But He Is Not A World Champion In Multiple Weight Classes”
January 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend