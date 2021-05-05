Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Eddie Reynoso On Billy Joe Saunders: “We’re Going To Give Him What He Wants”

Posted on 05/05/2021

By: Sean Crose

In a video interview with Behind The Gloves’ Michelle Joy Phelps, Canelo Alvarez’ trainer Eddie Reynoso spoke of yesterday’s actions by Billy Joe Saunders’ team. Saunder’s father had gone so far as to say Saturday’s super middleweight title bout between Canelo and Saunders would be cancelled because of a disagreement on the size of the ring. “It’s disrespectful to us,” Reynoso says in the video. “It’s disrespectful to the fans.” Fortunately, matters have been resolved so that both fighters can now face off on Saturday night at Texas’ AT&T Stadium. “BJ Saunders has always fought in a ring that’s 20 feet long,” Reynoso says. Still, in order to make the fight happen, team Canelo seems to have been willing to oblige team Saunders’ wishes.

“We’re going to give him what he wants,” Reynoso says of Saunders. “He can’t run out of that ring.” It’s clear in the interview that Reynoso is unimpressed with the antics of Saunders and his camp. That, apparently, is why John Ryder is standing by as a potential backup for WBO super middleweight titlist Saunders. “You don’t know what to expect from Saunders,” Reynoso says. “John Ryder’s right there.” Reynoso is also displeased with the fact that some Canelo backers started heckling at yesterday’s press event – an event that Saunders himself refused to participate in.

“We had to respond,” Reynoso said of Canelo snapping back at his antagonists. “This is the fourth fifth time, that we fight here so we’re not going to let him disrespect us here in our home, in our back yard.” As for Saunders himself, the man actually appears to be rather low key about the entire affair. “I don’t know what went on,” he says in a video to Andrew McCart of iFL Tv. “Just a bout of rubbish really, isn’t it?” Still, the undefeated Englishman went on to state his case.

“If they would have told me it’s this (size) ring,” he said, “I’d have trained in a small ring.” To be sure, Saunders will probably want to be as mobile as possible on Saturday when he faces the hard hitting (particularly to the body) Canelo. A slick southpaw, Saunders is seen by some as being capable of giving Canelo real trouble in the ring. For his own part, Canelo hasn’t lost a match since he dropped a decision to the great Floyd Mayweather way back in 2013 – when Canelo was only 23 years old.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 45: Floyd Mayweather is Fighting Youtuber Logan Paul in June
May 3rd
EP 44: Adam Kownacki and Frank Mir
April 28th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Verdejo Ordered To Be Held Without Bail, Could Face Execution
May 3rd
Danny Garcia "Spence Three Times Stronger Than Thurman But Thurman Was The Better Skilled fighter"
May 2nd
Felix Verdejo Turns Himself In For Murder Of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz And Her Unborn Child
May 2nd
Billy Joe Saunders Annoyed With Ring Size For Canelo Alvarez Showdown
May 3rd
Canelo Opens Up On His Brother's Kidnapping, Covid, De La Hoya, and Mayweather
April 28th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY