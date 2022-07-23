Dogboe Grinds Out Split Decision Win In Grueling Match With Gonzalez

By: Sean Crose

Featherweight contenders Isaac Dogboe and Joet Gonzalez threw down in a scheduled 10 rounder for a WBO mandatory position Saturday night in Minnesota. The fight, which was aired live on ESPN+, was of extreme importance for each man. The 23-2 former world titlist Dogboe and the 25-2 Gonzalez started cautiously, each respecting the other man’s expertise. Dogboe looked impressive in the second, controlling the range and landing well. Dogboe went on to do some strong work to the body in the third. Gonzalez caught his man in the fourth and proceeded to land hard. Both fighters put their punches together well in the fifth.

The power of Gonzalez’ fists told the story of the sixth. Dogboe looked as if he were starting to get beaten up. Dogboe fought hard in the seventh, but it was Gonzalez who was pushing him back as the two men traded punches. By the eighth, Gonzalez was banging away at Dogboe on the ropes. The ninth showed that Dogboe, who had looked better earlier on, was still in the fight. Heading into the twelfth and final round, it might well have been either fighter’s match to lose. Needless to say, the combatants showed guts and grit during a rugged final three minutes.

When all was said and done, Dogboe got the victory, via a split decision ruling from the judges.