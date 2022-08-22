Dmitry Bivol – Zurdo Ramirez Set For November 5th

By: Sean Crose

After a career defining win over Canelo Alvarez back in May, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is now set to face the formidable Gilberto Ramirez on November 5th. “The World Boxing Association (WBA) auction between Dmitry Bivol (@bivol_d) and Gilberto Ramírez (@ZurdoRamirezz), due to be held on today, was suspended,” the WBA announced on Sunday, “because both sides reached an agreement to fight on November 5 in United Arab Emirates.” The match will be broadcast live on the DAZN streaming service. “Straight up to close another brilliant fight this morning!” Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn himself tweeted. “@bivol_d v @ZurdoRamirezz done for November 5th! Full details dropping soon.”

Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom

The 20-0 Bivol had what was undoubtedly his greatest ring moment to date when he outclassed Canelo in Las Vegas last spring. Although regarded as a formidable foe for Canelo beforehand, Bilvol proved to be a bridge too far for the red haired star, simply outboxing the ambitious Canelo throughout the course of twelve rounds. A rematch between the two may well be in order, provided Canelo gets past Gennady Golovkin in their third battle this September and Bivol gets past Ramirez. Neither of those possibilities, however, is guaranteed. Fight fans know the trouble Golovkin gives Canelo in the ring. What’s more, Ramirez is the furthest thing from a pushover.

Boasting a perfect 44-0 record, Ramirez, who goes by the nickname of “Zurdo,” once held the WBO super middleweight title. What’s more, he’s wanted a big fight for years. Although he isn’t facing a lucrative star like Canelo, squaring off against the man who has recently bested Canelo is no small thing. Ramirez’ last battle was a fourth round knockout victory over Dominic Boesel in Ontario, California back in May. As he’s proved on thirty occasions, the man can hit. It will be interesting to see how the match with the crafty Bivol will play out stylistically.

The truth is that, for whatever reason, Bivol didn’t want this fight next. He tried to fight Joshua Buatsi instead, but the WBA wasn’t having it. Bivol has therefore opted to defend his belt against Ramirez, who has wanted to face off against the Russian skillmaster for a while now.

“Done deal,” Ramirez’ promoter, Golden Boy honcho Oscar De La Hoya stated on social media Sunday, “we are headed to Abu Dabi Nov 5 to prove what I already know. @ZurdoRamirezz will crown himself world champion vs Bivol @GoldenBoyBoxing@MatchroomBoxing@DAZNBoxing@makeawar“