Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Dmitry Bivol Drops, Decisions Lyndon Arthur

Posted on 12/23/2023

By: Sean Crose

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol put his belt and his undefeated 21-0 record on the line Saturday in Saudi Arabia when he battled the widely unknown 23-1 Lyndon Arthur in a fight scheduled for 12. Both men looked sharp in the first, though Bivol dominated the tempo. By the second, Bivol was already tagging Arthur with power shots. By the end of the round the defending champion was really putting his punches together. Bivol hit his man quickly and at will in the third. The fight was becoming a one sided beatdown.

Image

Bivol continued to bang away in the fourth, as Arthur was looking for a clean shot he couldn’t seem to land. Arthur was able to assert himself in the fifth. Was it enough, though? Bivol went back to dominating Arthur in the sixth. The seventh was essentially more of the same. Aruthur continued to perform gamely in the eighth, landing to Bivol’s body. Yet Bivol worked to the body himself. Indeed, Bivol went on to make easy work of his game challenger in the ninth.

As skilled as he was – and he was nothing if not skilled – Bivol would not carry out a consistent attack that might end the fight early. And so, by the tenth round, the fight appeared nearly stagnant in it own strange way. As if he knew he might be disappointing the fan base, Bivol stepped in and put Arthur down with a blistering combination at the bell ending the eleventh. Bivol tried closing the show early in the twelfth and final wound, but the gutsy Arthur was able to stay standing until the final bell.

Needless to say Bivol was awarded a unanimous decision win, courtesy of the judges.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Anthony Joshua: “This Is The Best Fight Card In History”
December 19th
Jermell Charlo Arrested For “Assaulting A Family Member” In Texas
December 20th
Deontay Wilder: “AJ seems To Have Lost The Respect He Once Had.”
December 18th
Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia: “The Ball Is Rolling”
December 20th
Daniel Dubois Stops Jarrell Miller In Ten
December 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend