Devon Alexander Loses On The Cards To Lucas Santamaria

By: Sean Crose

Veteran welterweight and former world champion Devon Alexander returned to the ring on Saturday as the opening attraction of PBC on Fox’ primetime broadcast. Alexander’s opponent in the scheduled 10 rounder was the younger Lucas Santamaria.

Alexander, who had shown up overweight, still managed to look sharp in the opening two rounds, effectively landing the southpaw jab. By the third it was clear Alexander’s speed and craft we’re giving Santamaria problems. Still, Santamaria looked more comfortable in the fourth.





The middle rounds presented more of the same, as Alexander continued along with the stick and move style that had so far proven effective. Santamaria was flicking out his own jab in the seventh, but didn’t appear to be landing it well. He did, however, land clean on his man in the eighth.

Santamaria continued to land in the ninth…at least some of the time. Alexander’s defense was impressive. Santamaria worked the body well in the tenth and final round. Both men, after nearly a full battle, had taken to holding. The judges ultimately ruled for 97-93, 98-92, and 98-92 for Santamaria.