Devin Haney To George Kambosos: “Its Starting To Look Like Some Ducking Going On! “

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated WBC lightweight titlist Devin Haney put a tweet out on Sunday that should be of considerable interest to fans. “Yo @georgekambosos,” he tweeted, “we making this fight happen or what? i’m agreeing to all you’re terms weather its the vaccine or the travel. Its starting to look like some ducking going on! @EddieHearn.” The 23-0 Haney was last seen in the ring besting Joseph Diaz last December via unanimous decision. Needless to say, the 23 year old Vegas – by way of San Francisco – based fighter is considered one of the most talented young boxers in the world. He also has plenty of potential high level competition, Kambosos included.

Yo @georgekambosos we making this fight happen or what? i’m agreeing to all you’re terms weather its the vaccine or the travel. Its starting to look like some ducking going on! @EddieHearn — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) January 16, 2022

As for Kambosos, the Aussie surprised a considerable number of people when he boxed his way to a masterclass win over rising star Teofimo Lopez in November. That split decision victory gave the 20-0 fighter the WBO, IBF and WBA super lightweight titles. All of which means, of course, that a fight between he and Haney would be for supremacy over a division overloaded with talent. Kambosos has recently indicated that he’d be more than willing to face Haney in the ring.

“I love the Haney fight,” the 28 year old recently told FightHub. He also said “there will be no tuneup fight,” arranged before his next significant bout. “Like I said, I’m cut from a different cloth.” Indeed, it seems Kambosos wants to be seen as a man willing to take on all comers. “I’m not like the typical Australian fighter whose going to milk this now,” he says of his recent good fortune. “I’m coming for the biggest names.” While Haney indicates that might not be the case, this can all be considered the kind of gamesmanship that leads to a major fight being made. In fact, Kambosos was quick to respond to Haney’s post.

“I love how you manipulate & lie to your fans,” he tweeted in response Sunday. “Talk a big game but show no action! A bit like your fights im patiently waiting with all my belts for the offer from your BOSS Mr @EddieHearn because I got a stadium ready in Australia, but I can see the excuses already.”

“So you want OUR side to put the money up in your backyard?” Haney shot back. “Ok no problem, see you soon and keep those belts safe because they’ll be leaving Australia soon.”

Here’s hoping this one becomes a reality.