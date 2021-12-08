Deontay Wilder Contemplates Retirement

By: Sean Crose

Although he hasn’t arrived at a decision yet, former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder suggests that he may well retire from the ring. Known as the Bronze Bomber, Wilder was a pure knockout machine throughout his career – or at least until he first fought Tyson Fury in 2018. The first battle between the two men ended in a controversial draw. The 2020 rematch saw Fury beat Wilder in grand fashion. The third Fury-Wilder match saw Wilder drop Fury twice, but end up getting knocked out himself later in the bout. He’s now been in some very serious brawls, and Wilder is at least thinking that it might not be worth continuing on with his ring career at this point.

“It’s mixed feelings,” Wilder told Kevin Hart on the Laugh Out Loud Network “because ultimately I have accomplished all my goals in this sport. I told my daughter when she was one that I’d be a champion and I’d be able to support her beyond her belief.” And, as Wilder went on to point out, he kept his promise. “I’ve done that,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that I’ve accomplished that I (don’t) feel I have to prove to anyone because I’ve already proven .”

Now 36, Wilder finds himself at what he calls a “crossroads.” He’s reached the top of the sport, but has also fallen from the top in grand fashion. That’s hard for any athlete to deal with – and is especially the case with boxers, whose careers rely solely on physical skills. “Should I push forward?” Wilder asked rhetorically. “Should I give it a go one more time? Or should I just retire and focus on the other things that I already have, other things that I want to get into?” It’s a question that only he can answer, but one that intrigues fans none the less.

For, despite what others may say, Wilder is one of the greatest punchers in all of history. His knockout power is actually frightening at times. Furthermore, power is the last thing in a fighter to go. It also means a fighter can alter a fight in the matter of half a second. Finally, power punchers are always exciting to watch, which means there will always be a fan base eager to see them in action. Wilder, like many before him, simply has to see if the pros of remaining in the sport outweigh the cons. Here’s hoping he makes the right choice, whatever that may be.