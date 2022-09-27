Deontay Wilder Believes He May Fight Tyson Fury Again

By: Sean Crose

“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport.” There’s little doubt that Wilder’s three bouts with arch rival Tyson Fury have been memorable. The first ended in a draw. The second may have seen Fury wipe Wilder out, but the third saw Fury have to get off the mat himself before finally knocking the hard hitting American out. Still, it’s unlikely many are expecting a fourth fight between the two towering heavyweights.

“I’m still a big fish in the business,” Wilder told Sky Sports, “especially here in America.” Sure enough, it’s hard to say with certainty that any heavy besides Fury can get the better of Wilder. Anthony Joshua? Coming off of two losses in a row it’s highly unlikely he’d be the betting favorite against Wilder. Oleksandr Usyk? He’s incredibly skilled, as well as an undefeated multititlist – but can anyone guarantee he could get through that thunderous power of the fighter known as the “Bronze Bomber.” Up and comer Jim Joyce? He’s impressive – but not overly experienced. Plus, hard as he punches, Joyce also leaves himself open to get punched. Against a fighter like Wilder, that’s dangerous.

“As long as we’re all in the same division,” Wilder said of Fury, “and all still currently fighting, why not? It only can lead to that. With all that being said, it’s definitely a possibility.” There’s no doubt that Wilder is in good demand at the moment. Joshua, and Usyk are very realistic options. Joyce, too, is a possibility, as is fellow former titlist Andy Ruiz. Should Wilder perhaps (“perhaps” being the operative word here) fight and best Usyk, he will hold three of the four major heavyweight titles. The possibility may not be as outlandish as it seems. Usyk has mentioned Wilder as a potential opponent.

“I heard about the Usyk situation,” said Wilder, “and he’s going to be there. I hold Usyk to be a man of his word.” For now, though, Wilder needs to focus of Robert Helenius, his former sparring partner and a solid contender who he’s set to meet in the ring on October 15h. Should Wilder take care of business as expected, however, his future may be far brighter than it might have seemed after his last fight, one which saw him drop his second bout out of three to Fury.