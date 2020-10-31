Deontay Wilder Accuses Fury Of Cheating, Breland Of Disloyalty

By: Sean Crose

Appearing before a city skyline at night and freely quoting from the bible, Deontay Wilder accused Tyson Fury of cheating on a video that was released on social media Saturday. Accompanied by a somber piano soundtrack and supplemental images, the former WBC heavyweight champion let his thoughts on his rematch loss to Fury earlier this year (the first battle between the two men, which occurred back in 2018, ended in a draw) flow freely.

“I highly believe you put something hard in your glove,” Wilder claimed as video and pictures from the second fight between the two men appeared. “Something the size and the shape of an egg weight is the reason the side of my face swelled up in the egg weight form. And it left a dent in my face, as well. But in the midst of it all, you still couldn’t keep this king down. You would have had to kill me.”

Yet Fury wasn’t the only one Wilder had words for.

🤴🏿Fury Be A Man 🖕🏿@Tyson_Fury it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.

What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding… pic.twitter.com/qeo47CfHi4 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

“In the end,” he continued, “it took a crap in the bucket referee and a disloyal trainer to throw the towel in just to stop me.” This, of course, was a reference to trainer Mark Breland throwing in the towel during the seventh round of last winter’s match with Fury – an act many, if not most, feel saved Wilder from taking a terrible beating. After quoting the bible once more, Wilder closed by saying that “payback is coming.”

All of this comes after news that Fury will be fighting again on December 5th, but not against Wilder. The two men were contractually set to face off again, but team Fury argues the time limit for making such a match has run out.

The two minute video ran with the following statement from Wilder on Instagram:

“Fury @gypsyking101 it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.

What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding.

When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.

When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you

like I said I would.

In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!”

The history of Wilder and Fury as a strange one. Both men have personalities to match their massive frames. What’s more, both were undefeated when they first battled in Vegas in 2018. That bout ended in a controversial draw. The 2020 rematch in California, however, showcased a one sided beatdown from Fury, who was now working with trainer Sugar Hill Steward, nephew and protégé of the late Emanuel Steward. Rumors of glove tampering on the part of team Fury have run wild since the second fight, though few in establishment boxing media have taken the accusations seriously enough to report on.