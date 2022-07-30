Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Demirezen Tops Kownacki Via Decision

Posted on 07/30/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 20-2 heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki squared off against the 16-1 Ali Eren Demirezen in a scheduled 10 round affair Saturday at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Both big men threw heavy leather in the first, with Kownacki proving to be the more active of the two. Kownacki picked up the pace in the second, much to the local crowd’s approval (Kownacki is a Brooklyn fighter by way of Poland). Demirezen had his best round up until that point of the third, pursuing and landing on his man.

The fourth was an entertaining round. Again, the fighters were trading leather. Things remained entertaining in the fifth, with Demirezen appearing to be the sharper of the two combatants. Kownacki appeared to rattle his man at the end of the sixth, Demirezen seemed to be the more active fighter in the seventh. Kownacki looked better in the eighth, working the body well.

Yet Kownacki may have been tiring considerably by the ninth, as he leaned against the ropes. On top of that, Demirezen simply landed better. The tenth and final round saw Kownacki continue to get tagged. He fought bravely, rallying gamely around the final minute of the fight, but not well enough to win the match. Demirezen walked away with the UD victory.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Johnny Nelson On Deontay Wilder Returning To The Ring: "I Still Doubt It"
July 23rd
Danny Garcia Steps Into The Unknown
July 25th
Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career
July 28th
Jake Paul Releases Off The Wall "Hospital" Video: "I Broke My Back Carrying The Promotion For This Event"
July 18th
Adrien Broner: "I Feel Like Al Haymon And Stephen Espinoza Is Bull-----ing,"
July 19th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend