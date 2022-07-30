Demirezen Tops Kownacki Via Decision

By: Sean Crose

The 20-2 heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki squared off against the 16-1 Ali Eren Demirezen in a scheduled 10 round affair Saturday at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Both big men threw heavy leather in the first, with Kownacki proving to be the more active of the two. Kownacki picked up the pace in the second, much to the local crowd’s approval (Kownacki is a Brooklyn fighter by way of Poland). Demirezen had his best round up until that point of the third, pursuing and landing on his man.

The fourth was an entertaining round. Again, the fighters were trading leather. Things remained entertaining in the fifth, with Demirezen appearing to be the sharper of the two combatants. Kownacki appeared to rattle his man at the end of the sixth, Demirezen seemed to be the more active fighter in the seventh. Kownacki looked better in the eighth, working the body well.

Yet Kownacki may have been tiring considerably by the ninth, as he leaned against the ropes. On top of that, Demirezen simply landed better. The tenth and final round saw Kownacki continue to get tagged. He fought bravely, rallying gamely around the final minute of the fight, but not well enough to win the match. Demirezen walked away with the UD victory.