Demirezen Stops Washington In Eight

Posted on 01/01/2022

By: Sean Crose

Veteran Gerald Washington put his 20-4-1 record on the line Saturday against 14-1 fellow heavyweight Ali Demirezen in a scheduled 10 round contest. The first round saw Washington fight at a solid, mature pace. The same proved to be true of the second. Demirezen moved forward gamely in the third and was able to land effectively. It was an impressive chapter for the Turkish fighter.

The fourth round was a close affair. Washington landed well and Demirezen continued to press. Washington appeared to be getting gassed in the fifth, but managed to land hard and well on his man. By the sixth, however, the Californian appeared to take considerable damage. Still, Washington fought gamely in the seventh. It didn’t matter. Washington looked terrible by the eighth and Buddy McGirt, his trainer, was smart enough to have the referee stop the fight.

Leave a Comment

