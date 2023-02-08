Listen Now:  
De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia

Posted on 02/08/2023

By: Sean Crose

Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.

Make no mistake about it, a Garcia-Prograis fight would most certainly be a fight worth watching. It’s Garcia-Davis that fans have been wanting and waiting to see, however. While there’s no doubt many fans would be happy to see Prograis fight the eventual winner, the next time Davis and Garcia step into the ring, the fight world wants them to be preparing to face one another at the sound of the bell. After such hoped for fights as Spence-Crawford and Fury-Joshua fell through last year the last thing fans want is another potential superbout failing to come to fruition.

De La Hoya recently indicated that the Garcia-Davis fight was on the verge of being signed. As of this week, however, the match has yet to be officially announced. De La Hoya spoke to ESPNs Mike Coppinger on the matter:  “We’re literally down at the 1-yard line; what’s holding everything up is the rematch clause,” De La Hoya said, “It’s only fair if Ryan wins, then our side controls everything as the A-side. This is just the way it always has been…it’s common sense that whoever wins is the A-side. That’s the bottom line. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”

The reality seemed to be that team Davis, long aligned with Showtime, reportedly wanted the rematch, if there was to be one, to be broadcast by its preferred network. Team Garcia, on the other hand, clearly wants a rematch to be aired by its preferred broadcaster, streaming service DAZN. If this seemingly marginal matter sinks the fight, it would truly be a travesty. Both Davis and Garcia truly seem to want this bout to come to fruition, however. And that, frankly, could be all that matters when all is said and done here.

