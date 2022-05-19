Listen Now:  
DAZN Stays In The Golden Boy Business “With A New Multi-Year, Multi-Fight Partnership”

Posted on 05/19/2022

By: Sean Crose

In a joint Thursday press release, DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions claimed that they are continuing their partnership through a new contract signed and agreed to by both entities. “DAZN,” the statement read, “the leading global sports entertainment platform, and U.S.-based boxing powerhouse Golden Boy today announce a multi-year, multi-fight partnership to deliver championship boxing and unearth the next generation of boxing talent.”

Golden Boy and DAZN have been in partnership since 2018. The new deal “will include championship fight nights alongside a new prospect development series – Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN  – a monthly boxing series hosted by boxing broadcaster Beto Duran and boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins.” Notable Golden Boy fighters were also brought up in the press release.

“Additional blockbuster events to follow in 2022,” it read, “will include the return of undefeated superstars Jaime Munguia, Ryan Garcia, and Vergil Ortiz, Jrin June, July, and August, respectively.” Garcia is seen as a particularly bright attraction, as the young Californian is ferocious, highly popular and a born self promoter. At this point, Garcia may arguably be the current face of Golden Boy Promotions.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Golden Boy,”  Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN, said. “Golden Boy has an excellent stable including some of the hottest prospects in boxing, and their shows always feature non-stop action from the first bell to the last. As part of our new partnership we will be looking to unearth the next generation of boxing talent in our new development series ‘Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN’.”

Leave a Comment

