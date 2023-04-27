Listen Now:  
Day Of The Jackal: Sydney Maccow Tops Christian Otero In High Octane Throwdown

Posted on 04/27/2023

By: Sean Crose

A scheduled six round lightweight affair between fellow New Yorkers was aired live on DAZN Thursday evening as Broadway Boxing made it’s debut on the streaming service. The 5-3 Christian Otero faced the 8-8 Sydney “The Jackal” Maccow at a packed Sony Hall in midtown Manhattan. The fight was fast paced and pretty sharp for the first three rounds, though Maccow was the more active fighter at the halfway point of the match.

The fourth round was a pure firefight. Both men chopped away at each other in the fifth. Again, however, Maccow appeared to be the sharper of the two fighters. The final round was an all out New York firefight, with each man absolutely giving it his all. Suffice to say. Maccow was able to walk of the ring with a decision win.

