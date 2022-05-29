Davis Stops Romero In Exciting Throwdown

By: Sean Crose

Twenty-six wins. Twenty-four by knockout. Major title belts in three divisions. Gervonta Davis was unquestionably one of the more interesting and talented fighters in the current boxing scene walking into Saturday’s bout with Rolando Romero at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. The twenty-seven year old Baltimore native was putting his WBA lightweight title on the line by facing the hard hitting 26 year old showman Romero. The match between the two undefeated fighters was the main event of a Showtime Pay Per View card and was scheduled for twelve rounds.

Photo: Showtime

Both heavy hitters were cautious in the first, though Romero landed well just before the bell. The second was exciting. Romero landed hard on his man numerous times. In fact, Davis went down from a push. Davis got back to his feet and landed well on his own later in the round. The third saw Davis get into his groove – though Romero certainly landed some telling shots. The fourth was very close, with each man throwing hard, but being cautious. Davis may have edged it – but the fight was tight.

Each fighter continued to throw power shots in the fifth. Davis yelled out in what appeared to be in pain at one point in the round, but still performed well. During a hard exchange in the sixth, Romero went down on a thunderous Davis left. Romero got to his feet, but was wobbly. The referee wisely stopped the bout.