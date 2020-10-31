Davis Knocks Out Santa Cruz With Frightening Sixth Round Uppercut

By: Sean Crose

Gervonta “Tank” Davis defended his WBA lightweight title on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. His opponent was Leo Santa Cruz, who, oddly enough, was defending his WBA super featherweight title in the fight. The 23-0 Davis and 37-1-1 Santa Cruz engaged in an exciting first round. Davis landed hard, but Santa Cruz tossed off some stinging combinations. There was no doubt, though, that Davis was the stronger man, as was evidenced by the blood streaming from Santa Cruz’ nose.

Santa Cruz outskilled Davis in the second. Davis, perhaps frustrated, threw Santa Cruz to the mat at one point. The third was a good back and forth round, with both men working effectively in what was a fast paced affair. The fourth was rather explosive, with both men throwing leather. Santa Cruz didn’t buckle, but Davis did some very impressive body work. Santa Cruz pushed the action in the fifth, while Davis continued to strike hard at the body.

The fight was temporarily stopped in the sixth due to a Davis low blow. The action continued, however, at a furious pace – until a shocking uppercut from Davis literally knocked Leo Santa Cruz on his back and unconscious. There was no need for the referee to count. The fight was over at 2:40 of the round.