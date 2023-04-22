David Morrell Wipes Out Yamaguchi Falcao Via First Round Knockout

By: Sean Crose

The 8-0 American (by way of Cuba) world titlist David Morrell battled the 24-1-1 Yamaguchi Falcao Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight. Morrell’s WBA world super middleweight title was at stake in the scheduled 12 rounder.

It's over almost as soon as it started! @OsvaryJ detonates a right hand that starches Yamaguchi Falcao in RD1 🤯! #MorrellFalcao#DavisGarcia, TODAY on PPV—Buy NOW: https://t.co/IEvG1Mv0kC pic.twitter.com/PaoCnecu3N — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) April 23, 2023

When it came to the fight itself there wasn’t a whole lot to write about. That’s because Morrell ended things in the very first round with an absolutely thunderous right hook. Morrell was first able to rock his man, causing Falcao to stumble to the ropes where he was given a standing eight. Then came the brutal finale, as Morrel threw lightning at his man, connected with the right and sending Falcao down and out.