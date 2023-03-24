Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez Says He’ll “Break Caleb Plant’s F—–g Jaw” On Saturday Night

Posted on 03/24/2023

By: Sean Crose

Tomorrow night, the supermiddleweight bout between former world titlist Caleb Plant and fellow former world titlist David Benavidez will go down in Las Vegas as the main event of a Showtime pay per view card. At yesterday’s final press conference before the match, it was not only clear that each fighter was ready to go – it was clear that each man disliked the other. “You’re going to get knocked out,” interrupted Benavidez while Plant was making his opening statement. “Go to sleep again.” It was par for the course in regard to the leadup to this weekend’s throwdown.

Photo: Showtime

Not allowing an opportunity to slip by, Plant verbally went at Benavidez for his opponent’s sometime questionable level of dedication in the past. “Welcome to the club,” he said of Benavidez reportedly being on weight. He then repeated the statement while pointing out Benavidez’ ripped pre-fight physique. “Welcome to the club,” Plant stated once more. “That’s what happens when you work hard.” He then went on to compare Benavidez’ perceived mindset to his own. “I don’t need the right opponent in front of me to give it my all,” he said. “I’m not some blown up 154 pounder.”

Not to be outdone, Benavidez pointed out Plant’s pantomime of digging a hole for the vanquished. “All the talk is done,” he said. “He’s digging his own grave.” But the two time WBC super middleweight titlist wasn’t finished there. “Every time he fights a true super middleweight,” he said of Plant, “he gets hurt.” Both fighters pointed to their own bona fides, which are unquestionably impressive. “I’m definitely the harder puncher,” said Benavidez, while Plant claimed that he had “the better pedigree and Saturday night it’s going to show.” Both fighters also admitted that they were in against a quality opponent on Saturday. Yet both also wanted to make it clear who they believed the winner would be.

“He is a good boxer,” Benavidez said of Plant. “He has good speed. He moves around real good.” Not that Benavidez thinks that will keep him from emerging victorious this weekend. “This is going to be a war, and team Benavidez will come out on top,” he said. “We’re ready to put Caleb Plant’s chin to the test.” Plant, needless to say, did not appear particularly impressed by these words. Not that Benavidez seemed to care.

“They’re going to see me break Caleb Plant’s fucking jaw,” her said of those who will be watching the fight.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
"The Deadline Is Set. The Clock Is Ticking." Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Fight May Not Happen
March 18th
Gilberto Ramirez Comes In Overweight. Gabriel Rosado Fight Cancelled
March 17th
Deontay Wilder Willing To Face Oleksandr Usyk "In A Heartbeat"
March 22nd
David Benavidez On Caleb Plant: "I'm Going To Knock His A-- Out"
March 20th
Canelo Alvarez: "I’m Not At My Best But I’m Very Motivated"
March 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend