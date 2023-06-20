Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez On Canelo Alvarez: “He Don’t Want To Fight Me”

Posted on 06/20/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I took off about three weeks,” super middleweight terror David Benavidez recently told Fight Hype. Now, after having relaxed a bit after stopping Caleb Plant earlier this year, Benavidez is back in the gym looking to fight again. “I was excited because I thought we were going to make the fight happen with Canelo,” he said. “I was confident it was going to happen, but unfortunately he went another route.” Indeed, a Canelo-Benavidez fight has been anticipated by fans for some time now. Still, words ha arrived that Benavidez will be facing David Morrell next. Needless to say, it’s all news to Benavidez.

“There’s no fight with Morrell lined up,” he said. “We’re not fighting Morrell…I didn’t agree to anything. I’m trying to make the big fights happen.” Indeed, with Canelo at least temporarily out of the picture, Benavidez has someone else on his mind. “We want to fight Jaime Munguia,” he said, “but if we can’t get him we’ll probably do Morrell…there’s a lot of fake news out there.” Benavidez is openly annoyed by some of the uncertainty that comes with being a top level contemporary fighter.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” he said, the conversation turning back to undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo. “I don’t like to disrespect fighters…but they (Canelo’s team) didn’t even reply to the offer (that Benavidez’ team sent).” With a lot of money at stake, Benavidez made it clear that he can only arrive at one conclusion. “He don’t want to fight me…he’d rather negotiate with somebody who hasn’t fought in three (actually two) years. No disrespect to Charlo, but he still hasn’t fought in three years. He’s going to have ring rust.”

Although willing to give Canelo his due, Benavidez feels he’s owed a shot at boxing’s biggest name. “He’s the best,” said Benavidez, “and I’ve been his mandatory for three years to fight for the WBC title. I thought champions were supposed to fight their mandatories.” Benavidez added that at this point he simply wants Canelo to be clear with him on the current situation. “If he’s not going to fight me,” said Benavidez, “he should let me know. I’ll go up to 175.” That, of course, might disappoint a lot of fans, something Canelo is undoubtedly aware of. “Everybody wants to see the fight,” Benavidez said. “I think the walls are kind of closing in on him.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Tszyu Demolishes Carlos Ocampo In One Round
June 18th
Errol Spence On Terence Crawford: "Hopefully, I Don't Break His Face Too Bad."
June 14th
No, Danielito Zorrilla Should Not Have "Stood And Fought" With Regis Prograis
June 19th
Sugar Ray Leonard Discusses His New Partnership With Skechers And Says No Fighters Today Could Last In His Era On Boxing Insider Radio
June 29th
WBO Champ No More?Teofimo Lopez Has "Relinquished His Jr Welterweight Title."
June 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend