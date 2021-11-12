David Benavidez-Kyrone Davis Preview

By: Sean Crose

Hard hitting super middleweight David Benevidez was supposed to face Jose Uzcategui this weekend at Phoenix’ Footprint Center. Uzcategui, however, tested positive for the banned substance Recombinant erythropoietin, and was subsequently removed from the fight. Now the undefeated 24-0 Benevidez, who has twice held the WBC super middleweight title, will be facing the 16-2-1 Kryone Davis at the Footprint Center in a scheduled 10 rounder at super middleweight.

Benevidez, who was last seen stopping Ronald Ellis back in March, would no doubt love to find a way to get in the ring with one Canelo Alvarez. He’s going to want to look good, then, against Davis, who was last seen winning a unanimous decision in September against Martez McGregor. Benevidez is clearly expected to win this match, though it’s worth noting Davis battled Anthony Dirrell, who looked brilliant last weekend, to a draw last February.

Jose Benavidez Jr will appear on Saturday’s card, as well. The 37-1 Phoenix resident hasn’t fought since losing in the 12th and final round to Terence Crawford back in 2018. He’s still just 28 years old, so if he looks good, Benavidez can possibly have a very good career ahead of him. In order to move forward, however, Benavidez will have to get past the 17-3 Francisco Emanuel Torres on Saturday. He may not be a power puncher, and he may have three defeats on his record, but it’s worth noting Torres’ last lost a fight in 2017. Since that time, the Argentine fighter has gone on to win 9 in a row. His fight with Benavidez is scheduled for 10 in the super welterweight division.

Saturday’s card will air on Showtime starting at 10 PM eastern time.