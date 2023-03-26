Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez Defeats Caleb Plant With Blood And Guts Performance

Posted on 03/26/2023

By: Sean Crose

The time for talking was finally over. Former super middleweight world titlists Caleb Plant and David Benavides stepped into the ring at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night to advance their careers and decide with their fists and skill sets who indeed was the better fighter. Their scheduled 12 round affair was the main event of a Showtime pay per view card and the biggest match of the year thus far in 2023. The fact that these men were not only high level athletes, but also high level athletes who simply didn’t like each other only seemed to add to the fight’s curiosity factor. The 22-1 Plant the 26-0 Benavidez wouldn’t even touch gloves after the referee gave the instructions.

Photo: Showtime

The first was pretty much a feeling out process, though Plant’s jab told the tale. The slick Plant handily took the second. Benavidez had a much better third by walking his man down and landing at times, though Plant may have still edged it. The fourth was close enough that it could have gone either way. Benavidez, when he landed, landed with a degree of power. With that being said, Benavidez appeared as if he was starting to get frustrated in a fifth that belonged to Plant. The sixth saw Benavidez land well and effectively.

The seventh was close. Once again, Benavidez landed well at times, but it was Plant who employed ring generalship and kept Benavidez from mounting a consistent assault. Plant got rocked hard in the eighth. Would he be able to hang on? Then, strangely, the referee had the ring doctor look at Plant’s face, breaking the momentum. Still, Plant walked back to his corner with a bloody face. The round clearly belonged to Benavidez. A low blow from Plant broke the action early in the ninth.

The tenth was close, though Benavidez’ power shots may have told the tale. Benavidez, simply put, beat the hell out of Plant in the tenth. Plant’s trainer threatened to stop the fight in between rounds. By the eleventh, it was time for the referee to stop the fight. Plant may have taken the twelfth and final round, but the fight belonged to Benavidez. The judges agreed, giving Benavidez a unanimous decision win.

Oh, and the two fighters embraced afterward in a show of good sportsmanship.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
"You Little Slimy F----r." Fury Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant After Usyk Fight Falls Through
March 24th
Deontay Wilder Willing To Face Oleksandr Usyk "In A Heartbeat"
March 22nd
David Benavidez On Caleb Plant: "I'm Going To Knock His A-- Out"
March 20th
Tim Bradley: On Davis-Garcia: "I Hope Garcia Knocks Him The Hell Out...But I Highly Doubt It"
March 21st
Canelo Alvarez: "I’m Not At My Best But I’m Very Motivated"
March 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend