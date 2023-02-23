Conor Benn Tests Positive For A Banned Substance? Blame It On The Eggs, Says WBC

By: Sean Crose

Welterweight Conor Benn was unable to fight Chris Eubank Jr, last year due to the fact the fighter tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene. The WBC has since weighed in:

“On August 23, 2022, “the WBC stated in a release published Wednesday, “the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (“VADA”) notified Mr. Benn and the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) that the urine “A Sample” collected from him on July 25, 2022, in connection with his participation in the WBC/VADA anti-doping testing program yielded an adverse analytical finding for Clomiphene and its hydroxymetabolites MI and M2.”

After examining the case, however, the WBC found that Benn was not at fault for the findings.

“Mr. Benn denied at all times the intentional or knowingly ingestion of any banned substances,” the WBC continued. “His defense against the Adverse Finding centered on allegations of potential laboratory analysis failures and irregularities in connection with the analysis of his samples and of the results of the samples’ testing.”

The organization went on to indicate the seriousness of it’s investigation.

“The WBC consulted several experts in anti-doping laboratory analysis,” the statement read, “including an expert consultant with over 30 years of experience in WADA and IOC accredited laboratory settings. The WBC concluded that there was absolutely no fault attributable to the laboratory that analyzed Mr. Benn’s samples. Further, the WBC reaffirms the unquestionable integrity of VADA and the sample collection agencies and laboratories which services VADA uses in connection with the WBC CBP.”

Ultimately, the WBC believed the culprit behind Benn’s positive VADA test was – a common breakfast food.

“Mr. Benn’s documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection,” stated the WBC, “raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding.” With that being said, Benn is now to return to the WBC’s official rankings. He still, however, has to get past the British Boxing Board of Control.

“The BBBoC has not been party to the review conducted by the WBC,” the Board stated in an official statement, “and has not been provided with sight of any evidence submitted on Mr Benn’s behalf.” In other words, Benn has to convince the Board of his innocence if he wishes to again fight in his native England.

“The BBBoC was the governing body with whom Mr Benn was licensed at the material time,” the Board stated, “and as such any alleged anti-doping violation shall be dealt with in accordance with its rules and regulations.”

Easy on the eggs, people.