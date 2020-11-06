Confirmed – Canelo Breaks With Golden Boy And DAZN, Eyes Caleb Plant For 12/19

By: Sean Crose

And so it’s official – Canelo Alvarez, perhaps the biggest star in boxing, is now a free agent. Golden Boy Promotions, which arguably guided Canelo up to Olympian heights, has confirmed that they and the Mexican star have decided to go their separate ways. Canelo had sued both Golden Boy and DAZN – which had exclusive rights to broadcast his fights – earlier this year. The matter was thrown out of court, but then went into mediation. The result? Alvarez is now free to work with who he chooses when he chooses. It’s arguably quite the enviable position to be in.

Rather than resting on their laurels, team Alvarez is apparently already thinking of having Canelo back in the ring next month. According to ESPN: “Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and his team are targeting a return to the ring Dec. 19 against IBF super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs), who fights for Premier Boxing Champions.” Four division champion Canelo last fought a year ago when he bested Sergey Kovalev for a world light heavyweight title. Since then, Canelo has been unable to get back in the ring . Now liberated from the stifling bureaucracy and politics that lurk in boxing’s shadows, the 30 year old can probably see the mechanics that make major bouts move much more quickly.

As for Plant, the undefeated super middleweight titlist must be smiling. With an impressive skill set, perfect record and large personality, he can make a perfect late year foil for the returning Canelo. So long as a deal can be made between team Alvarez and Plant’s PBC banner, there’s good reason to think a December bout can happen. If so, there’s little doubt the match would be a pay per view affair, as the potential paying audience for the fight could be considerable.

Having been together for a decade, Canelo and Golden Boy, which is run by former Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya, saw themselves partnered in a very successful run. Although Canelo lost his 2013 megafight to Floyd Mayweather, he has matured greatly since then and become one of the most lucrative, and decorated individuals in the fight game. Needless to say, Golden Boy and DAZN are reportedly still engaged in a working relationship.

As something more than a side note, Plant on Friday afternoon placed a not so cryptic statement on Twitter. Above a picture of himself covered in shadow, the fighter placed the words “FEAR NO MAN!