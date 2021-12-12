Listen Now:  
Cody Crowley Upsets Kudratillo Abdukakhorov

Posted on 12/12/2021

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated 18-0 welterweight Kudratillo Abdukakhorov appeared on Saturday’s Showtime card as he faced the 19-0 Cody Crowley in a scheduled 10 rounder. Crowley applied pressure in the first. In the second, Crowley actually rocked his man hard, surprising those who thought it would be Abdukakhorov’s night. Abdukakhorov proved it still might be his night, however, when he dropped Crowley later in the round. Crowley was able to get back to his feet and survive the chapter.

The third saw Crowley continue to fight aggressively. Both men worked the body hard in the fourth. Crowley continued to employ his height and aggression in the fifth – though Abdukakhorov was certainly able to land himself. The fighters chopped away at each other in the sixth. Although he had dripped his man in the second, Abdukakhorov appeared to the less powerful fighter in the seventh. In fact, he started to look hurt as the round wore on.

Crowley’s jab was impressive in the eighth, as is had been throughout the fight. It was an exciting bout, but one Crowley appeared to be dominating for the most part. Sure enough, Abdukakhorov was looking beat up in the ninth. By the tenth it was obvious that Crowley really, REALLY wanted the win. He continued along in relentless fashion, always moving in on his man, always being in attack mode behind a southpaw jab.

Needless to say, the judges awarded Crowley with a well deserved victory.

