Chris Eubank Jr – Liam Smith Preview

Posted on 01/20/2023

By: Sean Crose

There’s a pretty high profile match across the pond this weekend as the 32-2-0 Chris Eubank takes on the 32-3-1 Liam Smith in a 12 round middleweight affair. Things got a bit out of hand between the two men at Thursday’s final press conference, which saw the fighters tossing innuendos and insults each others way, as if it were an argument between teenagers that had gone too far. Behavior aside, this has the makings of a quality fight between two veterans determined to still make a mark on the fight game. The match will go down at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England and will be broadcast live here in the States on the DAZN streaming service.

The 33 year old Eubank has earned an impressive record for himself over the years. In fact, his two losses have come from notable opponents – Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves respectively. What’s more, the man hasn’t lost a fight since 2018. Eubank is currently riding a 6 fight winning streak. The son of popular former world titlist Chris Eubank Sr last saw action almost a year ago, back in February of 2022, when he bested Liam Williams by unanimous decision after dropping his fellow Englishman 4 times.

Like Eubank, Smith possesses an impressive resume of his own. Also like Eubank, Smith’s few loses have come at the gloved hands of notable opposition: Magomed Kurbonov, Jaime Munguia, and the one and only Canelo Alvarez. Smith has also been a world titlist, holding the WBO junior middleweight title – which was taken from him by Canelo via 9th round knockout. Now 34, Smith is on a 3 fight winning streak, having last seen action against Hassan Mwakinyo, who he stopped in the 4th round last September. Smith, who goes by the nickname “Beefy” is also the brother of former world titlist Callum Smith, as well as retired fighters Paul and Stephen.

As for Thursday’s press conference, the British Boxing Board of Control may get involved. In a statement the organization proclaimed that “the British Boxing Board of Control are aware of the comments made by Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr at yesterday’s press conference, and the Stewards of The Board will be considering the conduct of both boxers directly.”  Whether or not one believes Thursday’s stupid and insulting behavior is worthy of official action it’s worth noting that each man has come forward and apologized for his behavior.

Leave a Comment

