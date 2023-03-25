Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Chris Colbert Bests Jose Valenzuela Via Controversial Unanimous Decision

Posted on 03/25/2023

By: Sean Crose

Chris Colbert battled Jose Valenzuela Saturday night on the pay per view undercard of the David Benavidez-Caleb Plant supermiddleweight throwdown. Colbert entered the ring for the scheduled 10 round lightweight battle at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with a record of 16-1 while Valenzuela answered the opening bell with a record of 12-1. An explosive shot sent Colbert to the mat at the beginning of the first. Colbert got up, but Valenzuela instantly went in for the kill. Colbert gamely fought back, but the opening chapter clearly went to Valenzuela. Colbert had a much better second as he employed speed effectively and landed well.

Photo: Showtime

Colbert put his punches together well in the third. Both men fought fast and hard in the fourth. Neither man landed a great deal in the fifth, as each appeared to be trying to find his openings. Colbert appeared to have an injured eye in the sixth, something Valenzuela immediately took advantage of by firing furiously at his man. Colbert, whose eye the ring doctor said was merely spasming, went to work on Valenzuela in the seventh, moving forward and landing well. Valenzuela responded by viciously unloading on Colbert in the eighth.

The ninth was another fast and intense round, but Valenzuela appeared to edge it through effective aggression. With that being said, the man appeared drained in his corner in between rounds. The tenth and final round saw fighting at a surprisingly fast and crisp rate. Colbert did good work with his jab…but Valenzuela appeared to hurt Colbert just before the final bell. It was undoubtedly a close bout, but the victory went to Colbert courtesy of a controversial unanimous decision, which led the crowd to boo and the two fighters to exchange unpleasantries after the scorecards were read.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
"You Little Slimy F----r." Fury Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant After Usyk Fight Falls Through
March 24th
Deontay Wilder Willing To Face Oleksandr Usyk "In A Heartbeat"
March 22nd
David Benavidez On Caleb Plant: "I'm Going To Knock His A-- Out"
March 20th
Tim Bradley: On Davis-Garcia: "I Hope Garcia Knocks Him The Hell Out...But I Highly Doubt It"
March 21st
Canelo Alvarez: "I’m Not At My Best But I’m Very Motivated"
March 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend