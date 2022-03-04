Chocolatito Gonzalez – Julio Caesar Martinez: “It’s Going To Be A Tremendous Fight”

By: Sean Crose

“We have a great opponent in Martinez,” says all time great Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez of his opponent this Saturday, WBC flyweight titlist Julio Cesar Martinez. “When they offered me that fight,” he continued, “I accepted it with pleasure, we’re in excellent in condition thank God for my training team and camp. I’m hoping to God we walk away with our hand raised in victory. When they offered me that fight, I accepted it with pleasure, we’re in excellent in condition thank God for my training team and camp. I’m hoping to God we walk away with our hand raised in victory.”

March 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Julio Cesar Martinez pose after the final press conference for their March 5, 2022 bout at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Gonzalez was essentially written off when he was crushed by Sirskaret Sor Rungvisai in the rematch of their March 2017 bout. The man has returned in high fashion, however, and was set to fight Juan Francisco Estrada for the third time when Covid 19 knocked Estrada out of the fight. In stepped Martinez, ready, eager, and willing to take down a legend. “It’s a big challenge,” the 18-1 Martinez says. “I’m very excited and motivated to be fighting a big legend like Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. I want to thank him for choosing us in this big fight, like I say with everything but fear, anywhere and against anyone.”

The 27 year old Martinez is entering Saturday’s 12 round battle primed and confident. “As always,” he says, “we’re prepared for everything, decision, for it to be a clash, a technical fight. We’re coming in here well trained; I want to make sure the public walks away with a good taste in their mouth.” Promoter Eddie Hearn is certainly pleases with Martinez, especially now that third battle between Chocolatito and Estrada has fallen through.



“I started thinking about the possible replacements,” he says of trying to find another fitting opponent for Chocolatito, “maybe a fight with Ancajas the other world champion or somebody else in the division. Then I thought about this crazy Mexican we represented called Julio Cesar Martinez, the WBC world flyweight champion and I thought he wouldn’t take that fight, would he? I texted Eddy Reynoso asking if he’s interested and 30 second later, he said, my crazy guy is ready.”

Chocolatito himself is happy to have an opponent that can bring the goods for the fans. “I have an opponent that comes forward,” he says, “but I’m going to come forward, it’s going to be a tremendous fight and I think the fans are going to be really happy with the fight.” The Chocolatito-Martinez card will be aired live on DAZN from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California starting at 8:30 PM Eastern Time on Saturday.