Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Chisora-Pulev Ready To Do It Again After Six Years

Posted on 07/08/2022

By: Sean Crose

“Let’s all be honest,” heavyweight contender Derek Chisora said to the media in the final press conference before his Saturday fight with fellow heavy Kubrat Pulev.”I don’t know how many press conferences I’ve done in the past. It’s all the same talk to be honest with you. ‘Yes I have trained hard, I’ve hit the bag harder, I’ve sparred harder and I’ve done everything harder’. How many fights have I had? 45 fights. It’s the same chat. I just want to fight. We can all sit here and say, ‘I’ve trained hard and I’ve done this and done that’, it doesn’t really matter for me. All I want to do is just put my gumshield on, put my gloves on, walk out to the ring and fight. That’s all I want to do. I’m just excited for Saturday.”

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

This will mark the second time Chisora and Pulev will have met in the ring. The first time was back in 2016, when Pulev walked away with a split decision victory. Chisora clearly intends for things to end differently the second time around. Pulev, however, didn’t appear top be letting the pressure get to him heading into the scheduled 12 rounder.

“I’m sure in myself,” he said. “I believe in myself. I don’t talk so much. I talk real and I’m honest. I just talk the truth. My team and I have had amazing preparation for this fight. We had very hard training in Bulgaria. We are ready for the rematch with Derek Chisora. I took this rematch because everybody needs a second chance. That’s why man to man I’ve given him a second chance. For the people it’s going to be a really interesting fight because there’s a lot of history behind this fight. We have old history and now we will see who is better than before. It’s very interesting. He has his style; my style is a little bit different. We’re going to see on Saturday who has changed. This is very important. “

Chisora-Pulev 2 is set to go down Saturday at London’s O2 arena, which means Londoner Chisora will have home court advantage, at the very least. The fight card will be aired live on DAZN in the United States beginning at 2 PM eastern time.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” Pulev said. “One of us must win. I hope the judges and the referee are honest.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Jake Paul: "Tommy Is Officially Out By Wednesday Morning If He Doesn’t Go To The Embassy"
July 3rd
Floyd Mayweather Defends Canelo Alvarez: "Accomplish What Canelo Has Accomplished, Then Speak Bad About Him"
July 6th
Jai Opetaia Lifts IBF Cruiserweight Title From Mairis Briedis
July 2nd
Ryan Garcia Is A World Class Self-Promoter. Will He Prove He's Truly A World Class Fighter?
July 1st
Mark Magasayo Will Face Rey Vargas This Weekend - As Well As Some Very High Expectations
July 7th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend