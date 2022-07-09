Listen Now:  
Chisora Decisions Pulev In Grinding Affair

Posted on 07/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

The first time these two veteran heavyweights met it was back in 2016. Kubrat Pulev won that battle thanks to a split decision nod from the judges. Now, six years later, Chisora has literally evened the score by getting a split decision nod from the judges over Pulev on Saturday. Their 12 round rematch was held Saturday at London’s O2 arena – Englishman Chisora’s home turf. The battle was close, however, very close. While neither fighter was in his prime, the 29-2  Pulev and the 32-12 Chisora put on a mutually draining show. No fan wasted time or money watching this one.

Photo – Sky Sports

Chisora came out strong and aggressive, going at his man as if to let Pulev know this was not going to be a replay of their first match. Pulev, however, was able to get into his groove, employing his strength and a hard jab to keep fellow ring veteran at bay. As the fight wore on it became a war of attrition, with each man firing away and having his moments. This wasn’t Hagler-Hearns…again it was two men past their prime, but they put all of their strength and energy out there as they took turns banging away. Pulev appeared to land more while Chisora seemed to land the better shots.

The fighters are now 1-1 in battles with one another. A third match might be appreciated, but how many more grueling affairs are these two supposed to have in them before things become quite dangerous?

