Charlo-Castano Undercard Preview: “Boots” Ennis Returns

By: Sean Crose

They say he’s boxing’s next big star, and they may be right. Jaron “Boots” Ennis returns to the ring this Saturday night to face Custio Clayton on the undercard of the highly anticipated Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano rematch. The 24 year old Philly native Ennis has been a virtual knockout machine, winning all but two of his 28 bouts by KO. Yet, like Ennis, Canada’s Clayton is undefeated, boasting a record of 19-0-1. He also has some power of his own, stopping 12 of his opponents within the distance. Their bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

The undefeated super bantamweight Kevin Gonzalez will also appear on the Charlo-Castano undercard. The 24-0-1 Mexican will be facing Puerto Rico’s 19-2 Emanuel Nieves in a scheduled 10 round affair. The Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry always makes for good boxing, so this one should be decent. The Charlo-Castano 2 card will be aired live from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California starting at 9PM on Showtime.