Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor 2 Officially Set For November 25th In Dublin

Posted on 08/03/2023

By: Sean Crose

“Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet,” says undisputed lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron. ““To go over to Ireland for her homecoming with my belts on the line and beat her was a brilliant experience.” Cameron is referring, of course, to her victory over Katie Taylor in Taylor’s native Ireland back in May. Now, however, a rematch between the two women has been set for the 25th of November, again in Ireland. Cameron, however, is nothing if not confident walking in. “Beating her on November 25 will surpass that (her first victory over Taylor) as I know what to expect now,” she says.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me,” Cameron recalls of last May. “Going into November 25 I’m more than prepared this time. I know what it feels like now and I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion.” The 22-1 Taylor, however, is no easy out. A highly decorated amateur and professional, she is widely regarded as one of the best women fighters in the world.

Not that it matters to the undefeated, 18-0 Cameron. “I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch,” she says. “In the gym we’re correcting mistakes that I’ve made. There were little things that I was doing during the first fight that led to me being headbutted a lot – that’s why my face was very bruised up at the end of the fight.” No doubt that Taylor, too, will be working on her mistakes the first time around. “I’m delighted the rematch has been made and really can’t wait for another huge night in November,” she says. “I relish challenges like this and these are the occasions I live for.”


Promoter Eddie Hearn is quick to point out the fight’s relevance. “Last time out Chantelle Cameron proved that she in one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks,” he says. “Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one off. Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”

Cameron-Taylor 2 will be broadcast from 3Arena Dublin live on DAZN November 25th.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Proves His Mettle
July 31st
Felix Verdejo Found Guilty In Deaths Of Keishla Rodriguez And Her Unborn Child
July 29th
Terence Crawford Lays A Terrible Beating On Errol Spence, Wins Undisputed Championship With Ninth Round Stoppage
July 30th
“I Worked My Ass Off To Where I Got Today.” Terence Crawford Savors His Moment
July 30th
Mike Tyson To Train Francis Ngannou
August 3rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend