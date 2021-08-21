Carlos Castro Stops Oscar Escandon In Final Round

By: Sean Crose

The 26-0 featherweight Carlos Castro opened up the pay per view broadcast of Saturday’s Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas card by facing the 26-0 Oscar Escandon in a scheduled 10 rounder for a minor WBC belt. Escandon landed on his man early. The Columbian vet then continued to pursue Castro throughout the first, then landed hard again at the end of the round. Castro looked to have recuperated by the second, as he effectively employed footwork and decent jab. The third round saw both men landing well. Things remained high energy in the fourth, but it Escandon who appeared to perform better. The fifth saw Castro landing with precision.

Castro continued working hard in the sixth. By the seventh Castro was in complete control, although a knockdown of Escandon was rightfully ruled a slip. Escandon fought back hard but Castro was getting the better of it. It was an exciting, but brutal round. Escandon kept pushing the action in the eighth, but Castro handled the Escandon’s endless assault effectively. He then went on to show fluidity as he held Escandon back in the ninth. A flurry of shots put Escandon down in the tenth. Escandon bravely got up, then confusingly took a knee. Therefore, the fight was stopped – and for good reason.