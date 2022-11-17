Canelo Wants Bivol Rematch In 2023

By: Sean Crose

While promoting his new adult beverage, VMC, Canelo Alvarez was asked about – you guessed it – boxing. The red haired star made it clear that recent surgery on his wrist has gone well and that he hopes to get back in the ring during the first half of 2023. “My plan is to return in May,” he said, via FightHype. “I’m going to start hitting the bags in January and see how it feels.” Provided all goes well, Canelo then wants to face WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol, the man who beat him last spring in Las Vegas.

“I’ll come back in May in a tune up fight, just to see how the hand feels,” he said, “and then in December the rematch with Bivol.” Canelo was last seen in the ring soundly defeating arch rival Gennady Golovkin back in September. With that being said, some are wondering if the biggest star in the sport of boxing hasn’t begun to slip a bit from his zenith as perhaps the best pound for pound fighter on earth. Still, Canelo is determined. “It’s the only thing I want right now in my career,” he said of a second match with Bivol.

Yet Bivol wasn’t the only Canelo opponent who the gathered media was curious about. For Canelo was also asked if he’d fight super middleweight Caleb Plant again after knocking the American out in a competitive super middleweight championship match last year. “Let’s see what happens in that fight,” Canelo said, referring to Plant’s upcoming bout with the hard hitting David Benavidez. “Truthfully it’s a competitive fight, but for me, I think Benavidez wins.”

Canelo went on to speak of the small part he has in the upcoming movie Creed 3, as well as the love he has for the game of golf. Yet the acclaimed fighter also mentioned the work he does for those in need. “Through social (media) I get messages from people to help them,” he said. “I get on and see and tell my cousin Omar to go investigate to see if it’s legit and that’s how it happens. It happens like that.”

As for his new drink , VMC stands for “Viva Mexico Cabrones,” which is what Canelo likes to yell in the ring after a victory. If he returns successfully next year, fans may well hear the man utter those words on more than one occasion.