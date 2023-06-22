Canelo To Fight On PBC Pay Per View In September

By: Sean Crose

Canelo Alvarez’ 2021 fight with Caleb Plant apparently was successful in more ways than one. While Canelo was able to eventually stop the slick Plant late in the match, it seems he was happy with other matters aside from the positive result of the fight itself. For the deal Canelo cut for the Plant bout with Premier Boxing Champions – which presented the highly anticipated event via Showtime Pay Per View – seemed to have produced a smile on Canelo’s face, as well. Indeed, boxing’s biggest star announced on Thursday that he will once again enter into a deal with PBC, this time for a September Pay Per View event.

What this means, of course, is that the red haired star might well be facing none other than WBC middleweight kingpin Jermall Charlo. The highly regarded Charlo fights under the PBC banner himself, after all. Plus, although he’s been out of the ring for some time, Charlo would still present a challenge for undisputed super middleweight ruler Canelo that would likely bring in considerable amounts of money and views. Indeed, the undefeated 32-0 Charlo would seem like a natural fit for the 59-2-2 Canelo at this point in each man’s respective careers.

Yet Canelo’s latest deal with PBC is said to consist of more than a single fight. That means other potential opponents, such as the hard hitting and popular Davis Benavidez might also be on tap. Unless the legendary Canelo goes for a softer touch in September, this latest development will serve to enrich an already impressive year for professional boxing. Not only did Gervonta Davis battle Ryan Garcia in an April superfight, Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are set to fight in July for welterweight supremacy. There’s even a chance, perhaps not a great one, that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usky will finally meet to decide who will be the undisputed heavyweight champion on the world before the year is out.