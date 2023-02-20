Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Canelo To Fight In Mexico This May

Posted on 02/20/2023

By: Sean Crose

This May, Canelo Alvarez returns home. The red haired star, who arguably remains the most popular boxer on the planet, will be fighting again in his Mexican homeland this spring. “I am ready to return to my home to defend my titles in the place where I was born and start my story with the people who have always supported me,” Canelo said via video message with politician Enrique Alfaro. “In May of this year I will fight for Jalisco and celebrate with you the greatness of our land.” This development frankly comes as no surprise, as there had been talk that Canelo would be fighting in his homeland next – though there had also been talk that he might be fighting in Great Britain.

Opens profile photo

As he indicates in the message, not only will Canelo be fighting in his native Mexico, he will be fighting in his home state of Jalisco. He’s certainly a native son who has done well for himself. Canelo has essentially dominated the post Mayweather era in boxing, after all. He’s also been an outspoken and patriotic Mexican. Throw in the the fact that the man hasn’t fought south of the American border since defeating Kermit Citron way back in 2011, and it’s little wonder why he wants to fight in front of his home crowd this time around.

Canelo’s May opponent appears to be Englishman John Ryder. Although not as big a name as some of Canelo’s recent opponents such as Gennady Golovkin, Dmitry Bivol and Caleb Plant, Ryder has nonetheless taken possession of the interim WBO super middleweight title. He’s also defeated Daniel Jacobs, which, although Jacobs was arguably past his prime at the time, remains no small thing. With that in mind, the Londoner has been bested by two of Canelo’s previous victims: Rocky Fielding and Callum Smith respectively. Canelo-Ryder may not be a superbout, but, frankly, Canelo deserves a hard earned break.

While some top fighters battle once, maybe twice a year, none have been fed the steady diet of menacing competition Canelo has. To look at Canelo’s resume is to be stunned by the opponents the man has faced over the past decade. Floyd Mayweather. Erislandy Lara. Miguel Cotto. Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev, Billy Joe Saunders…the list goes on and on. So, yes, Canelo deserves a break, especially after losing to Bivol last year while trying to attain his second world title in the light heavyweight division. Here’s hoping Mexican fans enjoy the show this spring, no matter who it is Canelo ends up facing.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Spotted In Wheelchair At Super Bowl
February 13th
Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty To Hit And Run Charges, Sentencing Hearing Set For May 5th
February 16th
Mauricio Lara Defeats Leigh Wood With One Punch Knockout
February 18th
WBC Will Rank Jake Paul In It's Top Forty If He Beats Tommy Fury
February 15th
Can Adrien Broner Salvage His Career?
February 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend