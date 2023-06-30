Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Canelo To Face Jermell (Not Jermall) Charlo In September

Posted on 06/30/2023

By: Sean Crose

Admittedly, this one comes as something of a surprise. After signing with Premiere Boxing Champions, super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez announced today that he will be facing junior middleweight king Jermell Charlo on September 30th in Las Vegas. The fight will be a pay per view event. Many had suspected that a Canelo-Charlo match was right around the corner. Thing was, they were suspecting that Canelo would fight Charlo’s twin brother, Jermall, whose a middleweight titlist. With that being said, it’s interesting to see the undispted junior middleweight champion move in weight to take on the undisputed super middleweight champion. Should Charlo pull this off, he will instantly attain legendary status.

Image

The 59-2-2 Canelo is unquestionably the most successful fighter in the sport right now. He’s won endless titles and has been a pay per view attraction for a decade. What’s more, the red haired star is an excellent fighter. As of late, however, there have been those who feel they’ve seen some slippage from the now 32 year old. In a bit of irony, the 35-1-1 Charlo is actually a year older than Canelo. Though it’s obvious Charlo hasn’t been fed the diet Canelo has over the years, there’s no doubt the Texan is impressive. He’s also several inches taller than the legendary Canelo.

Can Charlo actually beat the man, though?

*Image: Premier Boxing Champions

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Keith Thurman On Spence-Crawford: “This Is What Our Generation Needs”
June 23rd
Kurt Scoby Demolishes Hank Lundy In Two
June 29th
Who’s keeping club fights alive in NYC? Boxing Insider, that’s who
June 29th
Here’s the lineup for Boxing Insider’s June 29 NYC fight card
June 29th
Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez Pulls Out Close Win Over Terrell Bostic
June 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend