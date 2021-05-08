Canelo-Saunders Undercard Results: Referee Abruptly Stops Elwin Soto-Katsunari Takamaya Fight, Giving Soto The Win

By: Sean Crose

WBO world light flyweight titlist Elwin Soto put his belt on the line Saturday as part of the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders card at AT&T Stadium around Dallas. The 18-1, 24 year old champion faced the 37 year old former four time titlist Katsunari Takayama, 32-8, of Japan. The bout was a scheduled 12 rounder.

Takayama moved well and quickly in the beginning of the first, making himself a bit reminiscent of Manny Pacqiuao. Soto caught the man twice hard, though, and by round’s end the Japanese veteran was in trouble, though he survived the round. Still, Soto was able to land hard in the second as well.

Photo Courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

Takayama had himself a stronger third, and remained competitive in the fourth. What’s more, he started fighting fluidly and well in the fifth. By the sixth, Takayama had actually come back and made the fight competitive. Soto seemed to have trouble in the seventh dealing with Takayama’s awkward style. Both men continued to do well in the eighth. Then, in the ninth, referee Laurence Cole stopped the fight abruptly with Soto coming on strong, but with Takayama being unhurt. Soto was subsequently awarded the win.