Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Canelo-Saunders Undercard Results: Referee Abruptly Stops Elwin Soto-Katsunari Takamaya Fight, Giving Soto The Win

Posted on 05/08/2021

By: Sean Crose

WBO world light flyweight titlist Elwin Soto put his belt on the line Saturday as part of the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders card at AT&T Stadium around Dallas. The 18-1, 24 year old champion faced the 37 year old former four time titlist Katsunari Takayama, 32-8, of Japan. The bout was a scheduled 12 rounder.

Takayama moved well and quickly in the beginning of the first, making himself a bit reminiscent of Manny Pacqiuao. Soto caught the man twice hard, though, and by round’s end the Japanese veteran was in trouble, though he survived the round. Still, Soto was able to land hard in the second as well.

Photo Courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

Takayama had himself a stronger third, and remained competitive in the fourth. What’s more, he started fighting fluidly and well in the fifth. By the sixth, Takayama had actually come back and made the fight competitive. Soto seemed to have trouble in the seventh dealing with Takayama’s awkward style. Both men continued to do well in the eighth. Then, in the ninth, referee Laurence Cole stopped the fight abruptly with Soto coming on strong, but with Takayama being unhurt. Soto was subsequently awarded the win.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 45: Floyd Mayweather is Fighting Youtuber Logan Paul in June
May 3rd
EP 44: Adam Kownacki and Frank Mir
April 28th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Verdejo Ordered To Be Held Without Bail, Could Face Execution
May 3rd
Danny Garcia "Spence Three Times Stronger Than Thurman But Thurman Was The Better Skilled fighter"
May 2nd
Felix Verdejo Turns Himself In For Murder Of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz And Her Unborn Child
May 2nd
Billy Joe Saunders Annoyed With Ring Size For Canelo Alvarez Showdown
May 3rd
Tyson Fury: "Canelo Is An Excellent Fighter But He’s Not The Animal, Beast, Killer People Make Him Out To Be"
May 5th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY