Canelo-Plant Said To Be Targeted For November

By: Sean Crose

Word is that a super middleweight showdown for all the marbles between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant may still come to fruition. The two were originally set to meet in September before things fell apart. Canelo subsequently announced that he wouldn’t be fighting in September at all. There was speculation that the 56-1-2 pound star would end up trying his hand at light heavyweight, as he did when he bested Sergey Kovalev in 2019. Now, however, it appears team Canelo is working once more with Premiere Boxing Champions, under whose banner Plant fights under, to make their hoped for super middleweight match a reality.

What makes this development, if true, promising is the fact it shows both Canelo and Plant legitimately wish to face off in the ring, something that isn’t always the case when it comes to titlists in contemporary boxing. If reports are accurate, Canelo-Plant will be a one fight deal, set to be aired live on Fox Pay Per View. Being a free agent allows Canelo the luxury of basically coming and going as he pleases. He is, however, closely allied with Matchroom Boxing honcho Eddie Hearn, with whom he’s worked with for several fights.

Should Canelo-Plant be finalized, it would be nothing short of the biggest fight of Plant’s life. Not only is Canelo the most popular boxer in the world with the possible exception of Anthony Joshua, he’s widely regarded as one of the best – if not THE best – fighters in the sport. The 21-0 Tennessee native last fought in January, when he won a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Truax. Plant won his IBF strap by besting Jose Uzcategui back in 2019. The 29 year old has had three successful defenses since then. Canelo, of course, needs no introduction to fight fans.

After dropping a one sided decision to Floyd Mayweather almost eight years ago, Canelo has won titles in three weight divisions and has faced one top opponent after another. Golovkin, Kovalev, Jacobs, Cotto, Khan, Smith, Saunders – all of these top tier opponents have tasted defeat at Canelo’s gloved fists (though, to be fair, there’s real arguments as to whether or not Golovkin should have won one or even both of his fights with Canelo). Now in his prime, Canelo has earned the accolades he’s received. If this fight goes down, Plant will get the chance to upset a first ballot hall of famer. And Canelo will once again get a chance to add to his legacy.