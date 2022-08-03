Listen Now:  
Canelo: “Crawford Is A Better Fighter” Than Spence

Posted on 08/03/2022

By: Sean Crose

Canelo Alvarez is certainly having a memorable year for himself. After dropping a decision to Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight title throwdown last May, the red haired star is now set to face none other than arch rival Gennady Golovkin this September for the third time in a major pay per view event. Still, Canleo took a bit of time recently to respond to a question from ESNEWS when Elie Seckbach asked who he thought would win in a battle between WBO welterweight champion Bud Crawford and WBA, IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence.

“Crawford,” Canelo said. “I think he’s a better fight, a more complete fighter.” Still, the pound for pound superstar wasn’t about to totally write Spence off. “Spence is strong, he’s a really very good fighter, too,” added Canelo, “but I think Crawford is better.” Canelo, of course, probably isn’t interested in speaking too much about the issue of Crawford and Spence since that fight hasn’t been signed to and also because he has a full plate himself right now.

After all, many – if not most – felt Golovkin won the first match between he and Canelo, even though it was ruled a draw. What’s more, a considerable number of people – including the likes of analyst Teddy Atlas – felt that Golovkin won the rematch, as well, even though the judges gave Canelo the nod the second time around. The truth is that Canelo and Golovkin have been about as evenly matched as two upper level fighters can get in high profile fights. Golovkin may not be as young and active as he used to be, but it’s extremely doubtful he won’t be at his best in September. As for Canelo, the last thing he needs at this point in his career is to lose to Golovkin after losing to Bivol.

