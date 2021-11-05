Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant Preview

Posted on 11/05/2021

By: Sean Crose

Boxing’s most illustrious practitioner will return to the ring this Saturday night in search of more belts and prestige. For the main event of this weekend’s pay per view card at the MGM Grand Garden Resort and Casino will feature none other than future Hall of Famer Canelo Alvarez, 56-1-2. The red haired star’s opponent? The undefeated Caleb Plant, 21-0. The bout is a major one for each man, as the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world is at stake. Plant holds the division’s IBF strap while Canelo holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO title belts. Throw in the fact that these men don’t seem to like each other and things get interesting.

Photo by Esther Lin

Make no mistake about it, though, Canelo is the heavy, the very heavy, favorite walking in here. And why wouldn’t he be? Here is a man who has bested Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs, Billie Joe Saunders, and Callum Smith. The one blemish on Canelo’s resume is a 2013 loss to all time great Floyd Mayweather, and Canelo’s game has improved by leaps and bounds since that time. At 31 years of age, he now stands tall as both a power puncher and a boxer. Canelo is also extremely patient, willing to let opponents perform well until the time is right to strike.

As for the 29 year old plant, not all that long ago, the Tennessee native would have been referred to as a “Scientific Fighter.” He may not be a power shot dynamo, but Plant is skilled. He’s also extremely disciplined in the ring, allowing himself to land without being landed on. What’s more, Plant is DRIVEN. Just watching footage of the man in camp shows fans what kind of laser like focus he brings to his craft.

The question is, can Plant’s slippery skill set get him past Canelo? Saunders had a slippery skill set, yet in his last time in the ring, Canelo gave the man a beating. Floyd Mayweather was certainly smooth enough to frustrate Canelo, but he was an all time great – plus Canelo was far younger and less experienced than he is now. It seems Plant’s only chance of winning this weekend is to get and keep Canelo off whatever game plan Canelo trainer Eddie Reynoso is employing.

That will be hard to do. For Canelo is infinitely patient in the ring. What’s more, he’ll let rounds go by, only landing a few good shots, but knowing those few shots of his can really take their toll and set up an successful assault later. Perhaps more than anything else, Canelo is EXPERIENCED. He’s fought all kinds of fighters – and at the highest of levels. So no, Plant’s chances don’t look good on Saturday night.

But chances are not guarantees to success. If Plant can make the most of his own chances on Saturday, the night, and the upset, may belong to him.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Disturbing Allegations Against Rolando Romero Put Fight With Tank Davis At Risk
October 29th
Gervonta Davis: “I Respect Isaac Cruz For Stepping Up And Taking The Fight"
November 4th
Canelo Dispels The Myth Of The Perfect Record
November 4th
Errol Spence Jr.: “Tune Up Fights Are For Guys Who Are Unsure Of Themselves”
October 29th
Derrick James Believes Caleb Plant's Skills Could Be On Par With Canelo Alvarez
November 1st

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend