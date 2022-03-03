Listen Now:  
Canelo Alvarez On Dmitry Bivol: “I Have A Very Good Fighter In Front Of Me”

Posted on 03/03/2022

By: Sean Crose

“Thank you to Dmitry Bivol for the opportunity to fight for your world championship,” said the one and only Canelo Alvarez during a Wednesday press conference to promote his upcoming light heavyweight title bout against the undefeated Dmitry Bivol, “thank you so much.” After cruising up to the conference in a glistening shocking blue Ferrari, Canelo not only spoke of Bivol, but of Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn, who is promoting the fight. “I’m glad to be back with Eddie Hearn,” said Canelo, “and working with him, with DAZN, I’m really excited for this year.”

“We’re definitely looking forward to the challenge that we have,” said Eddie Reynoso, Canelo’s famed trainer. “We’re trying to build Canelo’s legacy obviously into the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Thank you to everyone who is here.”  Canelo himself made it clear that he’s happy to face a naturally bigger man who offers him some legitimate challenges in the ring.

“I don’t care, I like challenges,” he said, “it makes me feel alive – challenges for me in everything in my life. I like a good challenge and now I have a very good fighter in front of me and I’m excited for this fight.” Hearn also weighed in, informing the media of how impressed he was with the red haired star. “This young man,” he said of Canelo, “has been looking for an opportunity like this for a long time, this is not a young man who’s reached the end of his career or is past his prime, this is an outstanding champion in his absolute prime ready for the opportunity of his life against the pound-for-pound king of boxing – Saul Canelo Alvarez.” 

As for the 19-0 Bivol, the 56-1-2 Canelo had nothing but kind words. “Bivol is a really tough fighter,” he said, “and it’s going to be a really good fight for Cinco de Mayo weekend with my people in Las Vegas – Mexican weekend. I’m really excited and I’m going to prepare really well because this fight is going to be really hard.” Sure enough, Bivol has wanted this for ages. What’s more, he’s proven himself in the ring over and over again. Still, Canelo exuded confidence. “When I work hard,” he said, “and do my best in the ring, I make a good fight for the fans. Thank you everybody and I’ll see you on May 7.”
 

 

More Headlines

