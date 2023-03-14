Listen Now:  
Canelo Alvarez-John Ryder Official For May 6th

Posted on 03/14/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I feel really happy to be coming back in May because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I’d be coming back,” Canelo Alvarez says in the press release announcing his next fight, a May 6th throwdown against John Ryder in the Future Hall of Famer’s native Mexico. “Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy. And in John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.” Akron Stadium in Guadalajara will be the host of the scheduled 12 round pay per view event. Needless to say, Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title will be at stake.

Image: Matchroom

Although the 32-5  Ryder, of Great Britain, is seen as an easy fight for the 58-2-2 Canelo, he’s the mandatory for Canelo’s WBO belt, so it’s not like he hasn’t earned his turn in line. What’s more, there are those who are saying that Canelo may be slightly past his prime. In other words, one never knows.

“There’s no denying that Canelo is one of the greats and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s achieved in the sport but I fully believe this is my time fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion,” Ryder says. “I’m not going over there for a holiday. For me this is purely business and my full focus is on going into his backyard in Guadalajara on May 6 and bringing those belts back with me to the UK. I want to thank the team, Tony and Charlie Sims and Matchroom Boxing for making this happen.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is pushing the match as an historic affair. “This is a moment that will be forever engrained in the history of boxing and Mexican sport,” he says. “Canelo Alvarez defending his undisputed championship in his hometown in front of 50,000 fans will be an incredible sight and a night we will never forget.” Canleo’s trainer, Eddie Reynoso, sees the Ryder fighter as an historic occasion, as well.

“Canelo’s return to Mexico is historic for Mexican boxing,” Reynoso says. “He is returning as an Undisputed champion, this is proof that a Mexican can succeed outside his country with discipline and love for his sport.”

