Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant Undercard Preview

Posted on 11/05/2021

By: Sean Crose

Although it might not be the most enticing undercard in the history of pay per view, there are a series of matches that will appear on the undercard of Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant event at the MGM Grand Garden Resort and Casino just outside Las Vegas. The 11-1-1 Elvis Rodriguez will be battling the 14-0 Juan Pablo Romero in a scheduled 10 round junior welterweight affair. Rodriguez was last in the ring back in May, when he was bested by Kenneth Smith. As for Romero, he last saw action in April when he bested Deiner Barrio by decision. Blessed with a colorful name and some legit talent, Rodriguez is going to want to look sharp on Saturday. Two loses in a row can truly derail the man’s career.

The undefeated, 34-0 Rey Vargas will also be slipping into the ring at the MGM Grand this weekend to face the 21-4 Leonardo Baez in a scheduled 10 rounder at super bantamweight. Vargas was last spotted decisioning Tomoki Kameda in July. Baez’s last fight was in August when he stopped Jorge Alfredo Pitta in the 6th. Vargas, the division’s former WBC titlist, will be looking to impress.

As for the co-main of Saturday’s card, the 33-2-2 Anthony Dirrell will square off against the 15-4-2 Marcos Hernandez. A former super middleweight titlist, the 37 year old Dirrell, is hoping to return to form after fighting Kyrone Davis to a draw back in February. Hernandez, of course, is looking to leave his mark on the division by upsetting the well known veteran Dirrell. He’s only knocked out three opponents during the course of his career, but Hernandez is an exciting fighter to watch in the ring.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Disturbing Allegations Against Rolando Romero Put Fight With Tank Davis At Risk
October 29th
Caleb Plant: 167 - Canelo Alvarez: 168 - We Have A Fight
November 5th
Gervonta Davis: “I Respect Isaac Cruz For Stepping Up And Taking The Fight"
November 4th
Canelo Dispels The Myth Of The Perfect Record
November 4th
Errol Spence Jr.: “Tune Up Fights Are For Guys Who Are Unsure Of Themselves”
October 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend