Campbell Test Positive For Covid – Garcia Fight On Hold

By: Sean Crose

After a long time in near isolation due to Covid, the sport of boxing finally came back to life in the fall with some pretty high profile matchups. Teofimo Lopez met Vasyl Lomachenko, the Charlo Brothers really started to make their mark on the sport, and Gervonta Davis battled Leo Santa Cruz. What’s more, big fights are lined up for the last months of the year. Terence Crawford will face Kell Brook this weekend, Errol Spence will meet Danny Garcia in a few weeks, and heavyweight champ Tyson Fury is expected to return to the ring in December. Unfortunately, one of the most anticipated bouts of 2020 has had to be put on hold.

Rising star Ryan Garcia was set to battle established and respected contender Luke Campbell on December 5th at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California. Sadly, it was announced on Tuesday that Campbell has tested positive for Covid. Hence, the much talked about matchup will have to be pushed back to a later date. “Garcia VS. Campbell has been postponed,” stated Golden Boy, “following a positive Covid-19 test result from Luke Campbell…details for the new date will be announced shortly.”

Campbell himself took to social media to address the matter. “Disappointed that my fight is being delayed but these are sadly the times we live in,” he wrote. “I’m feeling well and look forward to confirming a new fight date very soon. Stay safe all.” Garcia, per his colorful personality, was sharp and to the point. “2020 really not giving up till the end,” he stated. Sure enough, this week’s development serves as a reminder that boxing, much like the rest of the world, is not free from uncertain times. Although precautions have been taken, fans of the fight game are left to hope things runs smoothly for fighters, promoters, and broadcasters.

The 20-0 Garcia is the epitome of a rising star. With all but three of his bouts having ended by knockout, the undefeated 22 year old Californian is on the fast track to celebrity status. Not only is Garcia popular in the ring, he’s a social media attraction, with seven and a half million followers on Instagram. As for Campbell – no one sees him as a mere stepping stone for the flashy Garcia. The Englishman’s skill set also stands as a real challenge for the showy American. When the two men finally do meet in the ring, the world will see how well the impressive Garcia can live up to the hype.