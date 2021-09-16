Caleb Plant: More Than Just Hype Is Needed To Become A Superstar

By: Sean Crose

What does the IBF super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant think his chances are of becoming one of the biggest names in boxing?

“Zero if I don’t win.”

Speaking in a gym to reporters on an ESNEWS video, the 21-0 Plant gives the impression of someone who is not only serious about his craft, but is a realist as well. It’s this down to earth approach to his trade that makes the 29 year old stand out in comparison to some of his opponents. In some ways, Plant is similar to his soft-spoken opponent this November – the one and only Canelo Alvarez. “I can be as marketable as I want,” he says, lifting a taped fist, “but if I don’t have these to back it up than that don’t mean shit.”

As far as Plant is concerned, there’s a lot more to being a legitimate star than just hype. “To be a superstar,” he says, “you gotta have a great market but you gotta have a great product.” So far, Plant’s product has been perfect, at least as far as his ring resume goes. He’ll have to get past pound for pound great, Canelo, however, if he hopes to reach Olympian heights.

“If you can’t throw these like you’re supposed to,” he says, once more indicating his fists, “then I can be as good looking as I want, or dress as good as I want, or say all the right words, or have all the right dance moves and all this other stuff, but at the end of the day if you don’t get the job done in the ring, then what’s marketability in boxing?” So, does the considerable underdog feel he can best Canelo and achieve the coveted title of superstar? “Absolutely. God willing everything just stays how it has been. I always hear God blesses those who bless themselves so that’s how I work.”

In a world where major boxing matches often don’t come to fruition due to a seeming lack of interest on the part of fighters, Plant has made it clear that, at the very least, he wants to dare to be great. When negotiations between Plant’s and Canelo’s camps broke down last summer, Plant made it clear he genuinely wanted the bout to happen. Then he eventually went ahead and signed a contract. He may be the underdog walking into the Canelo fight, but he’s got the confidence to put it all on the line to face one of the absolute best in the game – if not THE best.