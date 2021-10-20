Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Caleb Plant: “I Literally Feel Like This Is My Destiny”

Posted on 10/20/2021

By: Sean Crose

“Sparring’s been going great,” Caleb Plant recently told Fight Hub TV’s Marcos Villegas in an interview. “I’m just going to continue to sharpen up.” With just weeks to go before the undisputed super middleweight championship battle between himself and Canelo Alvarez, Plant is undoubtedly feeling the heat. You wouldn’t know it to look at the man, however. In the Villegas interview, the Tennessee native appears as cool and confident as always.

Indeed, Plant didn’t appear rattled when Villegas brought up the physical confrontation he had with Canelo during the press conference announcing their match. “What led to my escalation was him pushing me,” Plant said of his actions during the altercation. “You’re going to retaliate.” Still, the 29 year old looks to have taken everything in stride. “Why he got so irritated and lost his cool, that’s a question to him,” Plant said of Canelo. “I take that altercation with a grain of salt.”

Not being rattled by pound for pound great Canelo doesn’t mean one is going to defeat the man in the ring, however. Villegas asked Plant how he intends to best the red haired star after the opening bell rings. “I feel like if I go out there and be myself than that’ going to be the key to victory,” Plant said. “It just comes down to me going out there and being myself.” And Canelo’s reputation for being a favorite of judges? “I can’t worry about things like that,” he stated. “Those are things that are out of my control.” Plant even went on to indicate he feels the judges will effectively do their jobs when he faces Canelo on November 6th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“I literally feel like this is my destiny,” Plant claimed. “This is something I truly believe in my head, I truly believe in my heart.” Self belief can go far, but many – if not most – will favor the seemingly indominable Canelo heading into their fight next month. That’s understandable. Canelo has gone from a young and outmatched Mayweather opponent to a ferocious, patient and sharply skilled master in less than ten years. Plus, his resume is frankly far more impressive than Plant’s. Still, Yordenis Ugas didn’t have the resume of Manny Pacquiao when they recently fought – and Ugas walked out of the ring the winner.

“(There) will be a lot of lessons that night,” Plant said in reference to November 6th..

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Deontay Wilder Makes Explicit Gesture In Video, Apparently In Reference To Respected Commentator
October 8th
Deontay Wilder: “I Would Like To Congratulate Tyson Fury, Thank You For The Historical Memories That Will Last Forever”
October 14th
Canelo Alvarez Dismisses Demetrius Andrade: "I'm Never Going To Fight With Him"
October 13th
Mikey Garcia and The Loss of Momentum
October 15th
Mikey Garcia In Disbelief Over Sandor Martin Defeat: "He Was Running And Surviving"
October 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend